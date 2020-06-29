William K Brightman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - William Brightman, 90, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at his home.

In accordance with Bill's wishes all services will be private.

In memory of William, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513

William was born the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Wenban) Brightman on Friday (June 20, 1930) in Baldwinsville, N.Y. Bill was employed by the New York Telephone Company for thirty-seven and a half years, retiring in 1989. Over the years, he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Newark Masonic Lodge, and the Williamson Flying Club. He enjoyed his family, hunting at his camp in Canisteo, fishing often in Canada, traveling, flying, a previous home in Sodus Point, and his farm.

William will be remembered by his loving wife of 67 years, Christine (Stell) Brightman; son, W. Timothy (Susan) Brightman; daughter, Tracy L. Brightman; grandchildren Chaston (Holly) Brightman, Kellyn Brightman and Kaitlin Brightman; great-grandchildren Gage Brightman, Reed Brightman and McKinley Brightman-Wright; sister, Jeanne Frey; sister-in-law, Joan Stell; brothers-in-law Michael Stell and Sheldon Furber; several nieces and nephews.

William was predeceased by his step-father, Frederick Wenban; sisters-in-law Jacqueline Stell Furber and Lainie Stell; brothers-in-law Timothy Stell and Gerald Frey.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved