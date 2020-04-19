|
|
FAYETTE - William K. Poormon, 83, passed away Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment in Fayette Rural Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Kindly consider contributions to the Fayette Volunteer Fire Dept. 4200 Route 414, Fayette, NY 13065 in memory of William.
William was born in Waterloo on April 18, 1936 the son of Howard E. and Dorothy Smith Poormon, Sr. He was a self employed farmer who devoted his entire life on the Poormon family farm. He raised and sold his own beef and sausage. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues and a was a great outdoors men. William was an honorary member of the Fayette Volunteer Fire Dept.
Survived by his children Tom (Cheryl) Poormon of Fayette, William (Holly) Poormon of Florida, Julie (Steve) Branom also of Florida and kVicki (Ron) Wilson of Canoga; step-children Lynda Sohn, Kenneth Davids, Roger Davids and Sandra Schultz; two brothers Howard Poormon, Jr. of Fayette and Lewis (Harriet) Poormon of Ohio;12 grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; ten step great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, Gail, of 36 years; brothers John "Jack" Poormon and Kenneth Poormon; and a sister, Laura Warner.
Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020