SENECA FALLS – William L. Flynn, 85, of 3 MacKenzie Dr., Seneca Falls, left this troubled world to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the House of Concern, 35 State St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Bill was born May 13, 1934, in Sunderlinville, Pa., the son of Leon and Genevieve Flynn of Osceola, Pa. He was graduate of Elkland High School and Alfred State College. After high school he was in U.S. Army stationed in Alaska. After his service he moved to upstate New York where he worked for NYSEG. He then went to work in the insurance field where he became a very successful and well respected businessman for most of his life. Bill was partner and president of the Boothroyd Insurance Agency in Ithaca, N.Y.,for many years. He was a professional Chartered Life Underwriter. In his early years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest love was for his wife and his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren at his home on Cayuga Lake. There all of the family would gather on weekends and holidays to swim, fish, boat and just enjoy each other with laughs and lots of love.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary L. Swingle Flynn; sons Stephen (Valerie) Flynn of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Mitchell (MaryJo) Flynn of Naples, N.Y.; his beloved grandchildren Jason Flynn, Brenden Flynn, Andrew Flynn and Kaleigh Flynn; eight great-grandchildren; brother, George (Shelia) Flynn of Elkland, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; and sisters Evelyn Reimann, Velvet Avery, JoAnn Dartt, and Jean Flynn.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020