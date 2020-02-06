|
|
PENN YAN – William L. Phillips, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday (February 3, 2020) at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.
Friends and family may call from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday (February 8) at Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan. A memorial service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Yan Manor, 655 North Liberty Street, Penn Yan, NY, 14527 or the Yates County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 391, Penn Yan, NY, 14527
Bill was born on August 9, 1930, the son of Leonard and Gladys (Peavey) Phillips. He was a graduate of Morristown Central School and then served in the Army. Bill was a master carpenter, a Boy Scout leader and committee member, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, and active in the community. He enjoyed camping, family time, and was famous for his apple pies.
Bill is survived by his children Annette (Chip) Braaten of LeRoy, Randy (Kathy) Phillips of Penn Yan, Tina (Michael) Schoeller of Stanley, Michelle (Jeff) Fairbrother of Savannah; grandchildren Tom (Ashley) Braaten, Janette (Michael) Eveland, Justin (Jannine) Phillips, Brady Phillips, Colin Phillips, Kristen Schoeller, Nicholas Schoeller, Zak (Caitlyn) Hand, Trevor Hand, Allissa (Cody) Brennan, Cassandra Fairbrother; great-grandchildren Leah and Annabelle Braaten, Sophia and Everett Phillips, Nadiah Curtis and Mylana Hand, Mia and Sora Brennan; sister, Elsie Tayler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was predeceased by his loving wife, Valeria; brother, Lawrence; and his sister, Mary.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020