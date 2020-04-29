|
DUNDEE - William L. ''Bill'' Prior, age 82, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away Monday April 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
There will be no "PRIOR" calling hours. A private funeral service will be held for the family, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee. A celebration of his life will be held for the public on a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the D.C.S. Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund c/o Cathy Marusarz 55 Water St. Dundee; or to the Dundee United Methodist Church, 35 Water St. Dundee, 14837.
Bill was born March 12, 1938 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Walter C. and E. Virginia {Andrus} Prior. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On May 27, 1961 in the Benton Methodist Church he married the former Connie Mae Mortensen who passed away on January 24, 2014.
A truck driver all his life, he had worked for various companies over the years, including Howards Express, C.E.X., Penn Yan Express, milk truck for Millard Dairy, and All Star Dairy; Texas Eastern, and lastly Phil & Mike Morehouse, finally retiring in 2014.
Mr. Prior was a very active and Life Member of the Dundee Fire Department having been a Past Chief, and Advertising Procurer of the Ladies Auxiliary Birthday Calendar. He was a faithful member of the Dundee United Methodist Church, a regular member with almost perfect attendance of the Classic Cafe Coffee Club; and had played in several Bowling Leagues over the years, and was also a member of the Dundee American Legion Bradley-Jessop Post #660.
He is survived by 2 sons Kevin W. (Cindy Meyers) Prior, and Craig S. (Susan) Prior all of Dundee; a daughter Vicki J. (Robert Forman) Howell of Penn Yan, NY; 3 grandchildren Leigh M. (Derek) Battin of Penn Yan, Nathan S. Prior of Dundee, Taylor E. Howell of Penn Yan; a great grandson Porter William Battin; a brother Michael W. Prior, a sister Wendy S. (Howard) Butters both of Elmira, NY; a brother in law Donald (Veronica)
Mortensen of Stanley, NY; and several nieces & nephews.
Besides his wife & parents, he was predeceased by a brother Robert Prior in 2013.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wendy Hill of Pre-Emption Family Medicine for her Loving Care.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020