CLIFTON SPRINGS – William L. White, 63, of Clifton Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (October 17, 2020) in Clifton Springs Hospital, as a result of an auto accident.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral Services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
William was born in Cortland, N.Y. and graduated from Cincinnatus High School. He was the son of the late Ira and Katherine Doyle White. He earned his associate degree from Cortland State University and his bachelor degree from Empire State College. He was employed at Finger Lakes Community College for over 20 years in the multi-media department as an education specialist.
He is survived by his wife, Faith Most; his daughter, Rebecca Katherine White of Clifton Springs; his sisters Sharon (William) Pesesky of Cortland, Linda Bunting of Cortland and Sue (Ross) Smith of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; as well as several nieces and nephews.
