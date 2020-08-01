SENECA FALLS – William "Bill" Luther, 74, passed away on July 30, 2020.



In keeping with Bill's wishes there will be no public funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice.



Bill was born July 26, 1946 in Auburn, the son of the late Harold and Marion (Wagner) Luther, and lived most of his life in the Finger Lakes area, which he deeply loved. He worked in commercial construction management for more than 50 years, rarely missing breakfast at a diner on his way to the jobsite. He was kind to all of God's creatures and generous to his family and friends and touched the hearts of everyone he came in contact with.



Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Laura; his brother, Jack (Norma); his stepson, T.J. (Joann) Bruch, whom he considered his son; he is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren including T.J. and Joann's children Ashlynn, Brianna and Connor.

