ROCHESTER/GENEVA- William M. Urquhart, 84, passed away on Thursday (October 24, 2019) at the Living Center at Geneva-South.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. today - Sunday (Oct.27) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva, followed by a family celebration at his son's home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Bill was born on April 16, 1935 in Seneca Falls the son of the late William and Agnes Greer Urquhart and retired after many years from the Seneca Army Depot. During his retirement his travels took him to Italy and Turkey.
He is survived by his children Debra Urquhart, Ruth (Jerome) Dowlin, Joseph (Cynthia) Urquhart, Mary Urquhart; former wife, Frances S. Urquhart; daughter-in-law, Carolyn; grandchildren Andrea, Shelly, Douglas, Sarah, Eric, Leah, Jessica, Matthew; several great-grandchildren; sisters Mary A. Urquhart, Anne Urquhart, SSJ; brother, James (Janet MacLean) Urquhart; two nieces.
Bill was predeceased by a son, Andrew Urquhart.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019