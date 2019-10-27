Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Urquhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Urquhart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Urquhart Obituary
ROCHESTER/GENEVA- William M. Urquhart, 84, passed away on Thursday (October 24, 2019) at the Living Center at Geneva-South.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. today - Sunday (Oct.27) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva, followed by a family celebration at his son's home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Bill was born on April 16, 1935 in Seneca Falls the son of the late William and Agnes Greer Urquhart and retired after many years from the Seneca Army Depot. During his retirement his travels took him to Italy and Turkey.

He is survived by his children Debra Urquhart, Ruth (Jerome) Dowlin, Joseph (Cynthia) Urquhart, Mary Urquhart; former wife, Frances S. Urquhart; daughter-in-law, Carolyn; grandchildren Andrea, Shelly, Douglas, Sarah, Eric, Leah, Jessica, Matthew; several great-grandchildren; sisters Mary A. Urquhart, Anne Urquhart, SSJ; brother, James (Janet MacLean) Urquhart; two nieces.

Bill was predeceased by a son, Andrew Urquhart.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now