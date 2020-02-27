|
SHORTSVILLE – William P. Ester died February 24, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Dominic Church, Shortsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House of John, Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Bill was retired from Gleason Works and was a member of the Citizen's Hose Company of Shortsville and a former Fire Chief.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Ester; a son, Patrick W. Ester; four daughters Wendy A. Ester (Jaime) Presher, AnnMarie (Robert) Gannon, Mary Lynn (Merle) Woodard, Chirstina M. (Nick) Stepanovich; a sister, Barbara Ann Kalio; and 15 grandchildren.
Arr: by Sainsbury Funeral Home, Shortsville.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020