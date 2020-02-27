Home

Sainsbury Funeral Home
78 W Main St
Shortsville, NY 14548
(585) 289-4099
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Shortsville, NY
William P. Ester Obituary
SHORTSVILLE – William P. Ester died February 24, 2020.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Dominic Church, Shortsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House of John, Clifton Springs, N.Y.

Bill was retired from Gleason Works and was a member of the Citizen's Hose Company of Shortsville and a former Fire Chief.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Ester; a son, Patrick W. Ester; four daughters Wendy A. Ester (Jaime) Presher, AnnMarie (Robert) Gannon, Mary Lynn (Merle) Woodard, Chirstina M. (Nick) Stepanovich; a sister, Barbara Ann Kalio; and 15 grandchildren.

Arr: by Sainsbury Funeral Home, Shortsville.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
