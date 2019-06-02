OVID–William P. "Bill" Schramm, age 88, longtime resident of Wyers Point and Lakeland, Fla., passed away in Fla. on Wednesday, (April 24).



A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, (June 12) at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will host a reception at the Ovid Fire House following the service.



Please consider making donations in memory of him to or the .



Bill was born in Willard on January 8, 1931, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Formitagg) Schramm. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill was married to Audrey Cassidy on November 11, 1950. He began a long career with New York State Department of Mental Hygiene, retiring as the Food Administrator of Rochester Psychiatric Center. Following their retirement, they moved from Fairport to Lakeland, Florida and the family cottage at Wyers Point on Cayuga Lake. Bill enjoyed golfing at Sandpiper Golf Club and Bona Vista, fishing and extensive traveling.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Audrey; and his son, Jeffrey Schramm of Santa Fe, N.M.



Bill was preceded in death by his siblings James "Jim" Schramm, Josephine Schramm, Katy Walters, Helen Werner, Laura Duncan and Joseph Schramm.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019