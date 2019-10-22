|
PHELPS - William R. Adsitt, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 18, 2019) at the DeMay Living Center, Newark.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (October 24) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs.
A Celebration of William's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday (October 25) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may contribute to their favorite charity in William's memory.
William was born February 10, 1941 in Lyons, the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Adsitt. He graduated from Phelps High School in 1959. William owned and operated Adsitt Farms on Maryland Street Road with his wife, Elaine for over 56 years. He was a lifelong resident of Phelps and a vital part of the farming community. William was a member and past Vice President of the Tri County Draft Horse Club and was also a member of the Wide Awake Grange and the Buckhorn Sportsmans Club. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
But most important to William was his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.
William is survived by his children Amanda (Rob) Roll, Phyllis (Tim) Moore and Debra (Andrew) Strub; daughter-in-law, Emily Adsitt; grandchildren Christopher (Emma) and Samantha Roll, Mason, Connor and Owen Moore, Ashley and Taylor Strub and Rachel Adsitt; sisters, Nancy (Myron) Dox, Betty Hammond and Doris Day; many nieces and nephews.
William is predeceased by his wife, Elaine; son, Jeffrey; brothers-inlaw John Hammond and Bob Day.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019