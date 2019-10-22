Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Adsitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Adsitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Adsitt Obituary
PHELPS - William R. Adsitt, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 18, 2019) at the DeMay Living Center, Newark.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (October 24) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs.

A Celebration of William's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday (October 25) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may contribute to their favorite charity in William's memory.

William was born February 10, 1941 in Lyons, the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Adsitt. He graduated from Phelps High School in 1959. William owned and operated Adsitt Farms on Maryland Street Road with his wife, Elaine for over 56 years. He was a lifelong resident of Phelps and a vital part of the farming community. William was a member and past Vice President of the Tri County Draft Horse Club and was also a member of the Wide Awake Grange and the Buckhorn Sportsmans Club. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

But most important to William was his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.

William is survived by his children Amanda (Rob) Roll, Phyllis (Tim) Moore and Debra (Andrew) Strub; daughter-in-law, Emily Adsitt; grandchildren Christopher (Emma) and Samantha Roll, Mason, Connor and Owen Moore, Ashley and Taylor Strub and Rachel Adsitt; sisters, Nancy (Myron) Dox, Betty Hammond and Doris Day; many nieces and nephews.

William is predeceased by his wife, Elaine; son, Jeffrey; brothers-inlaw John Hammond and Bob Day.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now