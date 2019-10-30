|
GENEVA – William R. Irland, 91, of Geneva, N.Y. crossed his final finish line Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home.
In respect with Bill's wishes, he will be remembered privately by his family.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.
He was a graduate of Waterloo High School and Syracuse University, with advanced studies at Alfred University and Hobart College. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Korea. Bill worked as the Physical Director for the Kingston, N.Y. YMCA from 1952-1956. Bill moved back to the Finger Lakes in 1956 where he was a Physical Education Instructor and coach for Gorham Central School. In 1961, he became a guidance counselor for Middlesex Valley Central School, retiring as the Director of Guidance for Marcus Whitman Central School in 1984. He was an inaugural member of the Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was later inducted into the NYS Section Five Cross Country Hall of Fame. At Syracuse, he was the captain of the 1951 NCAA National Championship Cross Country Team and was honored as an All American runner. Bill returned to running in the 1970's, completing, and winning, most of the Masters division honors in over 200 road races. In 1981, Bill was a member of the worlds record setting men's over 50, indoor 4 x 1 mile relay team. He was 61 when he won his last competitive road race. He was a member, treasurer, and secretary of the Gorham Fire Company, and a member of Winnek American Legion Post 396.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Kierst) Irland; daughter, Cynthia (Charles) Boehnke; grandchildren Chad Boehnke, Mark Boehnke, and Jill (Boehnke) Rogers; great-grandchildren Amalia, Alexander, and Cooper Rogers; several nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents G. Raymond and Vernace (Bowers) Irland; and infant children Jean Louise and William Henry.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019