GENEVA – William R. Legott, 66, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (October 30, 2019).
Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday (November 4) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Members of the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday to pay their respects to their departed member. Members of the Knights of Columbus will meet at 7:30 p.m. to pay their respects to their departed brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (November 5) at St. Stephen's Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Peter's Arts Academy, 149 Genesee. St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Bill was born in Geneva on April 2, 1953 to James and Eileen McGarry Legott. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, Cobleskill State University and R. I. T. He worked in New York City and Williamsburg, Va. before coming home to work at the family business, Club 86. He and his family now own and operate Club 86, Bagels and Cakes, Baejls restaurant at Geneva Country Club and Torrey Park Grille. Bill was a member of Geneva Country Club, a life member of the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department, Ducks Unlimited, Geneva Council #272 Knights of Columbus, Bishop John E. McCafferty Assembly Fourth Degree, Lady of Peace Parish and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow by the Geneva Rotary Club in 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lori; his son, Eric (Allison) Legott of Geneva; his daughters Abbie (Bruce) Ferguson of Louisville, Ky., Alex (Dan) Palermo of Geneva and Sarah Legott of Geneva. He was papa to Sam, Tripp, Stella, Tate, Walker, and Fallon. His sisters Patty Knifley of Geneva and Barbara (Jack) Shaughnessy of Boston, Mass.; his brother, James Legott of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased besides his parents; by his sisters Kathleen and Jeanne Legott.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019