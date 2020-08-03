CLYDE – William R. Moulton 69, died Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
No services are planned. Memorials in his name may be sent to the American Diabetic Association PO. Box 15829 Arlington, VA. 22215.
Bill was born in Fayette, N.Y. on August 21, 1951. He worked 38 years with NYS Canal System.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Burt Moulton; one daughter, Billie Jo ( Chris ) Houck of Clyde; sister, Sandra ( Rick) Witter; brother, James Moulton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by brothers Ronald and Thomas.
Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home , 68 Sodus St. Clyde. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com