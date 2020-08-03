1/
William R. Moulton
1951 - 2020
CLYDE – William R. Moulton 69, died Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

No services are planned. Memorials in his name may be sent to the American Diabetic Association PO. Box 15829 Arlington, VA. 22215.

Bill was born in Fayette, N.Y. on August 21, 1951. He worked 38 years with NYS Canal System.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Burt Moulton; one daughter, Billie Jo ( Chris ) Houck of Clyde; sister, Sandra ( Rick) Witter; brother, James Moulton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by brothers Ronald and Thomas.

Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home , 68 Sodus St. Clyde. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
