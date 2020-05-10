William R. "Bill" Ver Dow
1950 - 2020
NEWARK - William R. Ver Dow Jr., 69, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital

Calling hours will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic restrictions.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Bill was born on August 9, 1950 in Newark, the son of the late William and Loretta Bilotto Ver Dow Sr. He was a 1969 graduate of Newark High School and continued his education attending college in South Dakota.

For many years he was in the clothing business. Bill owned and operated Sir Charles Men's Shop in Newark. Then he worked at Dick Anthony's Men's Shop in Canandaigua and finished his career working at Tractor Supply store in Newark.

Bill was one of the founding members of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society. He was the first Secretary from 1992 until 1995. He has served on the board of directors for most of the 28 years and has been Vice-President since 2016. Bill was a constant member of the Exhibits Committee and organized the annual dinners. He loved history and was a collector of Newark Memorabilia. Tuesday nights Bill loved attending Cruise Night at Tom Wahls. He loved old cars and would attend many car shows when ever he could.

Mr. Ver Dow is survived by his fiancee', Denise Case of Newark; a niece, Jennifer Santelli; a nephew, Christopher (Allie Edmonds) Santelli both of Newark; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Laura Santelli.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
