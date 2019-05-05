CANANDAIGUA - William Santee, age 85, died May 2, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (May 9) at the Rushville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or to the Rushville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 13, Rushville, NY 14544.
William was born on February 17, 1934 in Granville Center, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Efner Santee and Agnes Brown Santee. William worked as a Line Foreman for the Seneca- Gorham Telephone Company, for 36 years.
William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hilda I. Santee; son, Scott W. Santee of Canandaigua; daughter, Renée (James) FitzPatrick of Shortsville; grandchildren Holly Elizabeth FitzPatrick and Hunter James FitzPatrick; one sister, Doris LaVigne of Penn Yan; two brothers Donald Santee of Rushville and Frederick (Betty) Santee of Potter; one sister-in-law, Caryl Santee; and several nieces and nephews.
William was predeceased by three brothers Albert Santee, Paul Santee, and John Santee; one sister, Pauline White; and sisters-in-law Arlene Santee, Frances Santee and Bonnie Santee.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the Santee family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019