WATERLOO – William W. Stock, 72, passed away Monday (July 20, 2020) at F. F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y., with his loving wife by his side.
In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no calling hours. A graveside service for the immediate family will be at their convenience in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y. Military rites will be performed by Army and members of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V. F.W. and Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome) Foundation, 4573 S.Broad St., Ste. 150, Yardville, NJ, 08620 or online at MDSfoundation.org.
Bill was born February 7,1948, in Phoenix, N.Y., the son of Samuel Wesley and Elizabeth Hamilton. He was a graduate of Phoenix Central School. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years with GSA retiring in 2010. He was a member of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne L. Stock; children Danell (Brian, Sr.) Pribis of Phoenix, N.Y., Travis (Tracy) Ries-Stock of Holley, N.Y., Cathie (John Bastien) Rosario of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Maranatha (Anthony) Lamb, Tailor Pribis, Natania (Rene) Hanna, Brian Pribis, Jr., Ezra Pribis, Joanna Pribis, Sarah Kau, Shelby Stock, Colton Ries-Stock, Aiden Rosario, Treyten Rosario, Oshen Rosario-Bastien; great-grandchildren Ronan, Skyler, and Isabel Lamb; brother, James (Joanne) D. Stock of Constantia, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a grandson, Samuel Travis Stock.
Condolences for the family maybe sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com