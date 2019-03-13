Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Mae "Cookie" Francis. View Sign

GENEVA- Willie Mae "Cookie" Francis, 73, passed away peacefully on Thurs. (March 7, 2019) at home.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Fri. (March 15) at the Jericho Faith Ministries Church in Geneva. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



Cookie was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Dublin, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Willie Pres and Anna Bell Fowler. She has lived in Geneva since 1961. Cookie worked in environmental services at Geneva General Hospital for 20 years. She loved fashion, dressing up and dancing.



She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Joe" Francis of Geneva; son, Brian (Gina Calabrese) Fowler, Sr. of Geneva; daughters Valencia Fowler of Canandaigua and Tami Fowler of Rochester; grandchildren Brian, Jr., Courtney, Zacharey, Zariyah, Zoe, Avariann, Ayzaya and KaiEisha; great-grandchildren Daimel, Jayceioh, Kailiyah, Jahvier, LaMy'Jah, LaMarria' and La'Marii; nieces Nichelle Edgar and Sharon Davis; nephews James Davis Jr. and William Frederick; and several great nieces and nephews.



Cookie was predeceased by her brothers Bobby Dudley, Richard Fowler and Bobby Fowler; sister, Billie Parks; grandson, William "Marcus" Fowler.



Online condolences for the family may be expressed at GENEVA- Willie Mae "Cookie" Francis, 73, passed away peacefully on Thurs. (March 7, 2019) at home.Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Fri. (March 15) at the Jericho Faith Ministries Church in Geneva. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.Cookie was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Dublin, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Willie Pres and Anna Bell Fowler. She has lived in Geneva since 1961. Cookie worked in environmental services at Geneva General Hospital for 20 years. She loved fashion, dressing up and dancing.She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Joe" Francis of Geneva; son, Brian (Gina Calabrese) Fowler, Sr. of Geneva; daughters Valencia Fowler of Canandaigua and Tami Fowler of Rochester; grandchildren Brian, Jr., Courtney, Zacharey, Zariyah, Zoe, Avariann, Ayzaya and KaiEisha; great-grandchildren Daimel, Jayceioh, Kailiyah, Jahvier, LaMy'Jah, LaMarria' and La'Marii; nieces Nichelle Edgar and Sharon Davis; nephews James Davis Jr. and William Frederick; and several great nieces and nephews.Cookie was predeceased by her brothers Bobby Dudley, Richard Fowler and Bobby Fowler; sister, Billie Parks; grandson, William "Marcus" Fowler.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com Funeral Home Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

28 Genesee Street

Geneva , NY 14456

(315) 789-6613 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close