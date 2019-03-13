GENEVA- Willie Mae "Cookie" Francis, 73, passed away peacefully on Thurs. (March 7, 2019) at home.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Fri. (March 15) at the Jericho Faith Ministries Church in Geneva. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Cookie was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Dublin, Ga. and was a daughter of the late Willie Pres and Anna Bell Fowler. She has lived in Geneva since 1961. Cookie worked in environmental services at Geneva General Hospital for 20 years. She loved fashion, dressing up and dancing.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore "Joe" Francis of Geneva; son, Brian (Gina Calabrese) Fowler, Sr. of Geneva; daughters Valencia Fowler of Canandaigua and Tami Fowler of Rochester; grandchildren Brian, Jr., Courtney, Zacharey, Zariyah, Zoe, Avariann, Ayzaya and KaiEisha; great-grandchildren Daimel, Jayceioh, Kailiyah, Jahvier, LaMy'Jah, LaMarria' and La'Marii; nieces Nichelle Edgar and Sharon Davis; nephews James Davis Jr. and William Frederick; and several great nieces and nephews.
Cookie was predeceased by her brothers Bobby Dudley, Richard Fowler and Bobby Fowler; sister, Billie Parks; grandson, William "Marcus" Fowler.
