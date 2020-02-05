Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Rhinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis E. "Bil" Rhinehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis E. "Bil" Rhinehart Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Willis E. "Bill" Rhinehart, 83, of State Route 89, passed away on Monday (February 3, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 7) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.

Bill's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the funeral home with Reverend Val White, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will follow in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

If desired, contributions may be made to Seneca Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 184, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or to The Wounded Marine Fund, 32572 Caminito Rosado, Temecula, CA 92592.

Bill was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 30, 1936 the son of the late Willis B. and Ruth (Cuddeback) Rhinehart. He had served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Gould's Pumps of Seneca Falls. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls. He was a life member of Seneca Falls/Red Jacket Fire Department with 63 years of service, having joined in 1956. He enjoyed working his flower garden and getting together on Sunday morning at the Seneca Falls Fire Department for coffee with his special fire department friends. Bill was always right there attending his grandchildren's sports events.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stone Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, whom he married on November 23, 1963; one daughter, Debra (Brian) Rickerson of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; two sons Richard (Laurel) Rhinehart of Geneva, N.Y., Michael (Melanie) Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren Morgan and Christopher Rickerson, Lance Cpl. Noah Rhinehart, U.S. Marine Corps, Adam Rhinehart, William and Riley Rhinehart; one great granddaughter, Gianna Rickerson-Jenkins; several nieces and nephews.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Bill at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -