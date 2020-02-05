|
|
SENECA FALLS – Willis E. "Bill" Rhinehart, 83, of State Route 89, passed away on Monday (February 3, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 7) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
Bill's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the funeral home with Reverend Val White, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will follow in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to Seneca Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 184, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or to The Wounded Marine Fund, 32572 Caminito Rosado, Temecula, CA 92592.
Bill was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 30, 1936 the son of the late Willis B. and Ruth (Cuddeback) Rhinehart. He had served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Gould's Pumps of Seneca Falls. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls. He was a life member of Seneca Falls/Red Jacket Fire Department with 63 years of service, having joined in 1956. He enjoyed working his flower garden and getting together on Sunday morning at the Seneca Falls Fire Department for coffee with his special fire department friends. Bill was always right there attending his grandchildren's sports events.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stone Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, whom he married on November 23, 1963; one daughter, Debra (Brian) Rickerson of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; two sons Richard (Laurel) Rhinehart of Geneva, N.Y., Michael (Melanie) Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren Morgan and Christopher Rickerson, Lance Cpl. Noah Rhinehart, U.S. Marine Corps, Adam Rhinehart, William and Riley Rhinehart; one great granddaughter, Gianna Rickerson-Jenkins; several nieces and nephews.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Bill at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020