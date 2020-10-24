GENEVA- Wilma P. Kean, 81, of the Town of Seneca, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday (October 20, 2020), at the home of her daughter Victoria. She had the passing she asked for, slipping quietly away, surrounded by the noise of a bustling household: clattering dishes, the whir of laundry, chattering children, and her beloved dog, Rex by her side.
Due to Covid, calling hours and a hymn sing service will be held on a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Seneca Historical Society (3675 Flint Road, Stanley, NY 14561), the Geneva Community Lunch program (? First United Methodist Church, 349 Main St, Geneva, NY 14456), Ontario-Yates Hospice Care (756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456), or a worthy charity of your choice
.
Wilma was born on April 8, 1939 in Canandaigua, the daughter of the late Hartley T. and Frances K. Payne. She was a graduate of Victor Central School, and Cornell University, majoring in Food Science. She worked for many years at the NYS Agricultural Experiment Station in a variety of capacities: lab technician, winemaker, pilot plant, and raw products storage (her fav). Additionally, over the years, she served on the West St School PTA, the Literacy Volunteers of Ontario County, the Town of Seneca Historical Society, and Ontario County Republican Women, and was a steadfast poll watcher.
Wilma will be remembered by her family, friends, and colleagues for her extraordinary work ethic, mischievous grin, and tasty baked goodies. She took joy in the small things; visits and lunch outings with old friends and extended family brought many smiles to her face. She always made sure those who visited were well fed (especially dessert!) and comfortable. Wilma's wit, humor, and wisdom gained from living a long and authentic life will be sincerely missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Sybil Kean of Rochester and Victoria (Bram) Lehman of Geneva; son, Richard (Valerie) Kean of Palmyra; and daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Meyers of Clifton Springs; grandchildren Maeve, Kiera, and Ross Kean, Charlotte, Philippa, Phoebe, and Aemilia Lehman, Alexander and Samantha Kean, and William and Christopher Meyers; siblings George Payne, Evelyn (Robert) Kahrs, Senie (Allan) Burns, and Joyce (Richard) Church; sister-in-law, Doris Payne; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Kean; her brother, Wesley; and sister-in-law, Avis.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com