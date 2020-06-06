ROMULUS/WATERLOO - Winifred L. (Ormsby) Bennett , age 82, died peacefully with family by her side, at home, 82 Mill Street in Waterloo, N.Y.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at the Seneca Community Church in Romulus, at a later date, in addition to her burial in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Seneca Community Church or the Romulus Fire Department, in her memory.
Winnie was born on February 1, 1938 in the Town of Phelps, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Cora (Doty) Ormsby. She graduated from Waterloo HS in 1955 and then attended Alfred State College. She married Thomas R. Bennett in November of 1959. Together they raised six children in Romulus. She worked at Seneca Army Depot for 14 years, first in the finance office and then as a tool crib operator. She also worked at Seneca-Cayuga ARC for eight years as a caregiver. She spent eight years working for Seneca County Office of the Aging as a home delivered meal driver.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas of Waterloo; her children Kenneth (Rebecca) Bennett of Romulus, Patrick (Jennifer) Bennett of Phelps, Merrillee (Michael) Roberts of Rembert, S.C., Melanie (Robert) MacShane of Odessa, Texas and Pamelia Bennett of Rochester; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Winnie was preceded in death by her eldest son, Christopher Bennett; her brother, Kenneth Ormsby; and her sister, Mildred Miller.
Covert Funeral Home of Ovid has assisted the family with arrangements. For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.