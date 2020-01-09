Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Center Street
Waterloo, NY
Yolanda Z. Pace


1928 - 2020
Yolanda Z. Pace Obituary
WATERLOO – Yolanda Z. Pace, 91, died peacefully at home with her children by her side on Tuesday (January 7, 2020).

There will be no prior calling hours.

The memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (January 11) at St. Mary's Church, Center Street, Waterloo.

Landa was born on July 27, 1928, in Ithaca, New York. She graduated from Ithaca High School in June, 1946 and worked there as a secretary until her marriage on June 28, 1948 to her long time beau, Albert R Pace. They were married 63 years until his death in 2012.

While they lived in Cortland, NY, she worked as a secretary for Mac Phail and Mac Phail credit representatives. They moved to Waterloo when Albert was hired as a science teacher in the school district. Yolanda spent the following years as a stay-at-home mother raising six children. She was known for her Mediterranean cooking which was deep- rooted in her Italian heritage and passed on to her children and grandchildren.

She was an avid sewer and loved working in her garden. She enjoyed her volunteer years at St. Mary's School and Church. She was a member of St. Mary's Rosary Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, as well as Red Hat Ladies of the Finger Lakes, SMS Women's Bocce League and a Bunko group.

She is survived by her six children – daughters Karen (Michael) of Waterloo, Gail (Glenn) of Nassau, N.Y., Alberta (Tom) of Penfield; sons Bart of Ballston Spa, David (Susan) of Delmar, and Gregory of Rexford; as well as ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and special cousin, Sandy.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Helen, Mary, and Rose; brothers Dominic and Michael; and a special aunt, Molly.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
