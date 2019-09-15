Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Prayer Service
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
1925 - 2019
Yolande Goltry Obituary
GENEVA – Yolande Goltry, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday (September 12, 2019) at the Hildebrandt Hospice House in Rochester.

Friends may attend a prayer service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 17) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Beverly Shultz Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Yolande was born on August 13, 1925, in Algeria and was a daughter of the late Alexi and Irene (Ragonnet) Gaillard. She came to America on the SS Mariposs warship after marring Floyd Goltry. Yolande worked for 22 years at the Willard Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1980.

She is survived by her daughters Joan (Rick) Loiacono of Rochester and June (Chuck) Allen of Ovid; sister, Monique Ragonnet of Bordeaux, France; two grandchildren Kevin Loiacono and Jaimy Allen; two great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Yolande was predeceased by her husband, Floyd Goltry; and special friends Nicholas Acquilano, Jr. and James Branciforte.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
