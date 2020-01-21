Home

Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
Yvonne I. (DeLisio) Phelps


1958 - 2020
Yvonne I. (DeLisio) Phelps Obituary
SAVANNAH – Yvonne I. (DeLisio) Phelps, 61, of High St. died Saturday (January 18,2020).

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday (January 24) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde.

Please send memorials to .

Yvonne was born in Lyons, April 30, 1958, daughter of John and Irene Stearns DeLisio. She had worked at Spring Lake Market in Butler and also Xerox Co.

Survived by her husband of 32 years, Scott; three sons Joshua (Melissa) Ciccoricco, Drew (Maggie) Phelps, Aaron Lemon; two daughters Renee (Fred) Shimp, Sarah Lemon; 12 grandchildren; brother, Randy DeLisio; three sisters, Loreena (Ronald) Dembinski, Elena (Frank) LaPlaca, Krista Phillips; several nieces and nephews.

Visit www.Pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
