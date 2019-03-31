Zelda Anne Johns passed away March 9, 2019 at her home in Lacey, Washington, and has joined her husband Kenneth Earl Johns with our Lord in heaven.
A graveside service for both Ken and Zelda is planned in October/Fall in upstate New York at the Macedon Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fisher House to help military and veterans' families at www.fisherhouse.org
Zelda was born August 4, 1942 to Arnold Fisher and Loretta Alpha Decker Fisher in Clifton Springs, New York. She graduated from Clifton Springs High School, and married Kenneth on February 22, 1964 at the Spa Chapel in Clifton Springs, New York. Zelda loved her children, grandchildren and traveling to visit while they served in the military all over the world.
Zelda is survived by her son, Mark K. Johns (Karen) of Crestview, Florida; daughters Kimberly A. (Steven) Reinbrecht of Olympia, and Marcia L. Johns of Olympia; grandchildren Sage, Nichole, Brandi, Daniel; and sisters Jackie, Laura Mae, and Joretta.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and brothers Robert and Bruce Fisher.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019