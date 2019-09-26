|
|
WATERLOO – Mrs. Zola Nada Robb-Hawley, 83, passed away Monday (September 23, 2019).
Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 27) at Mull Funeral Home Inc., 113 Virginia St., Waterloo.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 28) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterloo High School Scholarship Fund, 109 Washington Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Zola was born in Washington DC on July 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Theodore and Celia G. (Boley) Robb. Zola was a graduate of Anacostia High School in Washington DC. She graduated from Keuka College where she received her BS in Nursing. She worked at Newark Wayne Community Hospital on the Medical-Surgical floor. She moved to Orlando, Fla. and worked in a doctor's office. She married her beloved husband, Earl on July 5, 1960 and they moved to Waterloo. She did private duty nursing for a retired doctor in his home in Geneva.
After being at home for two years she accepted a position as a Public Health Nurse at the Seneca County Department of Health. Her territory was the Waterloo area, which included the Border City School District. She later became the Purchasing Agent for the Nursing Division of the Health Department.
In 1970 she accepted a teaching position at Border City School. She took courses at SUNY Oswego and received her permanent Teaching Certification. She taught grades 4, 5 and 6. She was Dean of Discipline and Head Teacher. When Border City and Waterloo Schools merged she taught 4th grade at LaFayette School. She was a member of the discipline committee and a member of the New York State Teachers' Association.
Zola's family was her first priority. She loved boating and vacationing with them, traveling from coast to coast, Canada and Europe.
She is survived by her three sons Steven (Theresa) of Virginia, William (Edna) of North Carolina and Paul (Meloni) Hawley of South Carolina; five grandchildren Nicole, Krystal, Joshua, Eric, and Celia; a sister, Lila (Mel) Fordyce of North Carolina and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, who passed away September 10, 2005.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019