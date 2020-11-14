1/
Ali Allen Zoughi
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ali Allen Zoughi
Ali Allen Zoughi of Sandy Springs and Cumming passed away Sunday, Nov. 8.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Zoughi; daughter, Amanda and son Jonathan Allen of Cumming; father and mother, Nasser and Mitra Zoughi of Sandy Springs; sister, Maysa White (Shane White); two nephews, Nathaniel and Dylan; his aunt, Farrah Izadi; cousins, Damon Taghavi and Mazda Davoudi, among many others.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m., Sunday. Sunday Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Allen was born on Dec. 5, 1976 in Tehran, Iran and moved to the U.S. when he was two. He was a devoted father and a loving husband, son and brother.
He spent much of his time working hard for his family and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, especially his family and friends.
He enjoyed sports, he loved football and he played throughout his younger years and always loved his Atlanta Falcons.
Allen also loved his job as a trucker, seeing most of the US, but always loved to come home to see the ones he loved. He was a very genuine, loyal person, liked by all, and really knew how to light up a room with his smile. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved