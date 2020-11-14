Ali Allen Zoughi
Ali Allen Zoughi of Sandy Springs and Cumming passed away Sunday, Nov. 8.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Zoughi; daughter, Amanda and son Jonathan Allen of Cumming; father and mother, Nasser and Mitra Zoughi of Sandy Springs; sister, Maysa White (Shane White); two nephews, Nathaniel and Dylan; his aunt, Farrah Izadi; cousins, Damon Taghavi and Mazda Davoudi, among many others.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m., Sunday. Sunday Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Allen was born on Dec. 5, 1976 in Tehran, Iran and moved to the U.S. when he was two. He was a devoted father and a loving husband, son and brother.
He spent much of his time working hard for his family and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, especially his family and friends.
He enjoyed sports, he loved football and he played throughout his younger years and always loved his Atlanta Falcons.
Allen also loved his job as a trucker, seeing most of the US, but always loved to come home to see the ones he loved. He was a very genuine, loyal person, liked by all, and really knew how to light up a room with his smile. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 14, 2020