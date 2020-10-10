Alice Harrison Williams, age 86 of Gainesville, died at Seasons Hospice on Oct. 3, 2020.
Born in Panama City, Fla., she was predeceased by her parents, Cornelia Bentley and Lee Roy Harrison; husband Victor Williams; granddaughter, Mary Beth Davidson; and brother, Roy Harrison.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church and a member of the Sorta 50s Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Bill Davidson, of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Vic & Laura Williams, Jr., of Loganville; grandchildren, William Davidson and Susanna (Anthony) Finch and great-grandchildren, Mary Alice and Flora Jane Finch.
Mrs. Williams will be buried at a later date with her husband, Vic, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cumming First United Methodist Church in memory of Alice Harrison Williams.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 10, 2020