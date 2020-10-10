1/
Alice Harrison Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Harrison Williams, age 86 of Gainesville, died at Seasons Hospice on Oct. 3, 2020.
Born in Panama City, Fla., she was predeceased by her parents, Cornelia Bentley and Lee Roy Harrison; husband Victor Williams; granddaughter, Mary Beth Davidson; and brother, Roy Harrison.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church and a member of the Sorta 50s Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Bill Davidson, of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Vic & Laura Williams, Jr., of Loganville; grandchildren, William Davidson and Susanna (Anthony) Finch and great-grandchildren, Mary Alice and Flora Jane Finch.
Mrs. Williams will be buried at a later date with her husband, Vic, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cumming First United Methodist Church in memory of Alice Harrison Williams.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved