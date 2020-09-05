Antoinette Spadafino Reda, lovingly known as Ann, Mom, Mema and Auntie Ann, peacefully gained her Heavenly Angel Wings on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1:40 a.m.
For 79 years, she donned her Earthly Angel Wings as anyone who ever knew her would attest to.
Born August 2, 1941 in the Bronx, N.Y. to Grace and Joseph Spadafino, she was a loving sister to Joe, Andy and Marie. The cherished role of Mother was fulfilled when Sandi & R.J. were born.
Her joy was her family and her love for them was immense. She moved to Atlanta from Mt. Kisco, N.Y. in 1996, following Sandi and Jim's wedding in 1995. She beamed with pride last year as R.J. married Dani, who she loved like a daughter.
Her absolute treasures were her three grandchildren, Jimmy, Jenna and Jillian. She doted on them from the second they were born. Ann could often be found at school functions and sporting events in the stands cheering her "Munchkins" on and when she couldn't attend, they could always count on a text from Mema after saying how proud she was of them.
From her famous pancakes, spinach quiche, entire weekend sleepovers, movie nights and quests for the newest Beanie Boo, to her greeting Jimmy at the top of the stairs when he parked his Jet-ski in her garage with a Gatorade toss, everything was always better at Mema's house.
Ann was never defined by the illnesses that tried many times to shorten her time with us. She courageously and valiantly fought with her support system right beside her every step of the way. She showed up for appointments and treatments always beautifully dressed with a smile on her face and kind word for every single person who took care of her.
First and foremost, her love, unending selfless acts of kindness and valued role as a confidante to so many, will be forever missed.
Her last selfless protective act as a mother was to enter heaven on her own terms where she was greeted with loving and welcoming open arms by her parents and brother Joe. There is no doubt her devout Catholic faith ensured a direct entry to Heaven.
She is survived by her daughter Sandi Staiti and son-in-law Jim, son R.J. Reda and daughter-in-law, Dani, grandson Jimmy, granddaughters, Jenna and Jillian, brother Andy Spadafino, sister Marie and brother-in-law, Ken Bove, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends who were family and her two grandpuppies, Otto and Susie.
Her family is eternally grateful to the BMTGA doctors and staff, especially Dr. Solomon, Dr. Zelnak and the staff from Atlanta Cancer Care and the entire loving staff at Seasons Hospice who gave us enormous peace and comfort.
Ann's wishes were no sadness, no visitation or wake, just a joyful celebratory Mass. A much-deserved Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when all of her loved ones can attend.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ann's love of children and her empathy for children battling illnesses, donations can be made in her name to The Live A Yes Foundation, 4920 Atlanta Highway Suite 333 Alpharetta GA 30004 or via Venmo @liveayes.
Sept. 5, 2020