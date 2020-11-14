1/
Arthur Eugene Anglin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Eugene Anglin
Arthur Eugene Anglin of Cumming, GA passed away on Nov. 12, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Gordon and Ada Louise Anglin and his daughter, Darlene Louise Anglin Huskin.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Dorothy Ann Bagwell Anglin; children Glenda and Danny (Greeson) of Buford, Jimmy and Sheila Anglin of Dallas, and John and Nohemi Anglin of Lilburn; grandchildren Jim (Leah), Crystal (Don), Julie (Nick), Megan (Cory), Nathan (Abby), David (Elizabeth), Naomi, Andy, Jesse; great-grandchildren Cheyanne, Adam, Lindsey, Lexi, Kaylee, Gracie, Bayla, Aiden, Jaden, Alyssa; sister Louise and Charles Payne of Buford; brother-in-law Johnny and Laverne Bagwell, Mark and Linda Bagwell, and Weldon Curtis; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 9:00p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and from 9:00a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, Nov. 14. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, Nov. 14. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment will follow at Haw Creek Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
Arthur loved life and lived it to the fullest! He enjoyed raising chickens, hunting, riding motorcycles, bow shoots, fishing, camping, and travelling around this great USA.
You will never find a more devoted son, husband, dad, brother, granddad, uncle, cousin, or friend. He loved everyone and would always lend a helping hand. He could fix anything, and everyone knew it. His home was a place where many of his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were blessed with spending the many years they had with him. His love we will have forever. He has now gone to join his loved ones in heaven. Jesus welcomed him home. Well done.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved