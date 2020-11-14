Arthur Eugene Anglin
Arthur Eugene Anglin of Cumming, GA passed away on Nov. 12, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Gordon and Ada Louise Anglin and his daughter, Darlene Louise Anglin Huskin.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Dorothy Ann Bagwell Anglin; children Glenda and Danny (Greeson) of Buford, Jimmy and Sheila Anglin of Dallas, and John and Nohemi Anglin of Lilburn; grandchildren Jim (Leah), Crystal (Don), Julie (Nick), Megan (Cory), Nathan (Abby), David (Elizabeth), Naomi, Andy, Jesse; great-grandchildren Cheyanne, Adam, Lindsey, Lexi, Kaylee, Gracie, Bayla, Aiden, Jaden, Alyssa; sister Louise and Charles Payne of Buford; brother-in-law Johnny and Laverne Bagwell, Mark and Linda Bagwell, and Weldon Curtis; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 9:00p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and from 9:00a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, Nov. 14. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, Nov. 14. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment will follow at Haw Creek Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
Arthur loved life and lived it to the fullest! He enjoyed raising chickens, hunting, riding motorcycles, bow shoots, fishing, camping, and travelling around this great USA.
You will never find a more devoted son, husband, dad, brother, granddad, uncle, cousin, or friend. He loved everyone and would always lend a helping hand. He could fix anything, and everyone knew it. His home was a place where many of his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were blessed with spending the many years they had with him. His love we will have forever. He has now gone to join his loved ones in heaven. Jesus welcomed him home. Well done.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
