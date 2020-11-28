Barbara Ann Sansky Waller
Barbara Ann Waller, 68, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Barbara enjoyed her animals and doing jumbo puzzle books. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her parents Michael Sansky and Olga Grado.
She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Ronald Waller; children, Jerry Poronsky, Greg Channing, Michele (John) Sarrica and Keith Poronsky; grandchildren, Kayla Winslow, Josh Poronsky, Jakeb Poronsky, Gracie Lee Sylvester, Tia Channing, and Tristan Sarrica; siblings, Suzanne Strickland, Michael Sansky, Kathleen Casey, Stephen Sansky, Eileen Exner and David Sansky; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Master's Cemetery in Ellenwood, GA. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the funeral home until the hour of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help off-set the funeral arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 28, 2020