1/
Barbara Ann Sansky Waller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Sansky Waller
Barbara Ann Waller, 68, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Barbara enjoyed her animals and doing jumbo puzzle books. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her parents Michael Sansky and Olga Grado.
She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Ronald Waller; children, Jerry Poronsky, Greg Channing, Michele (John) Sarrica and Keith Poronsky; grandchildren, Kayla Winslow, Josh Poronsky, Jakeb Poronsky, Gracie Lee Sylvester, Tia Channing, and Tristan Sarrica; siblings, Suzanne Strickland, Michael Sansky, Kathleen Casey, Stephen Sansky, Eileen Exner and David Sansky; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Master's Cemetery in Ellenwood, GA. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the funeral home until the hour of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help off-set the funeral arrangements.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved