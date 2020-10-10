Mrs. Betty Faye Hall, age 79, of Cumming passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Mrs. Hall was born in Crowder, Mississippi on June 1, 1941 to the late John Dock, Sr. and the late Molly Bell Pruitt Pollan.
In addition to both parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Patterson; grandson, Austin Hall; brother, Dock Pollan, Jr.; sisters, Loyce Davis, Velma Gardner, Joyce Jones and Kat Smith.
Mrs. Hall retired from Kroger as the deli manager.
Mrs. Hall was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Dawsonville.
She was affectionately known by her family as "Nana" and will always be remembered as a Godly woman with a big heart and generous beyond measure.
You could come to her with anything without concern of being judged.
In her spare time she could almost always be found in one of two places - at the Goodwill thrift store shopping, or in front of a TV rooting on the Georgia Bulldogs or the Atlanta Falcons.
Mrs. Hall loved to cook and she was awesome at it.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Hall of Cumming; sons, Tony (Pat) Hall of Cumming, and Tommy (Martha) Hall of Ballground; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Hamby of Cumming; sisters, Shirley Holland of Walls, Mississippi, Phyllis (Finley) Brown of Walls, Mississippi, and Pam (Jimmy) Walker of Rena Lara, Mississippi; grandchildren, Casey Hall, Autum Krauth, Jessica Hall, Justin (Jessica) Hamby, Hope Hamby, Kayla (Mark) Cochran, Blake (Chelsea) Hall, Chassidy Tresenrider, Aleiya Patterson, Jenna (Preston) Stoe and Lewis (Patty) Torres; great-grandchildren, River Gray Krauth, Elk Krauth, Legend Hall, Parris Hall, Braxton Clifton, Donna Rangle, Gianna Rangle, Alexis Rangle, Dillion Torres, Zeke Cochran, Cayden Cochran, Lili Hamby, Jackson Hamby, Brynlee Mullis, Oaklee Dimaggio, Mason Hall, Grace Stoe and Chloe Stoe.
Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home with The Rev. Chris Anderson officiating.
Interment followed in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
For safety please practice a safe distance while attending the visitation or service.
To share a memory of Mrs. Hall or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Hwy 19 N, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Oct. 10, 2020