Mrs. Beverly George, 98, of the Oaks at Hampton, Cumming, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret O'Connell (Petty) and John Gerich.
She was a graduate of Classical High School and American International College in Springfield.
After graduation she was employed as a claims adjuster by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. until she married George H. George in 1947.
They resided in Springfield until 1960 when George was transferred to St. Louis, MO and again in 1970 to Dunwoody, GA.
They were avid golfers and members of The Atlanta Athletic Club.
Beverly was active in the Atlanta Athletic Club Women's Golf Association, holding terms as president.
She loved scoring for various professional golfers during tournaments.
She often related life lessons to golf, as her children and grandchildren can attest to. Beverly was also an enthusiastic bridge player. She played bridge until her early 90s and golf until her late 80s. Beverly traveled extensively and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Head Start. She was also a skilled seamstress, gardener and cook.
She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, guided by her faith (Church of the Good Shepherd) and her care for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; daughters, Meg Bero (Dan), Valparaiso, IN; Patty Hicks (Randy), Cumming; five grandchildren, Allison (Hicks) Hulsey (Chris), Joey Hicks (Becky), Evan Bero (Michelle), Marissa Bero-Gerlofs (Ben) and Lindsay (Bero) Aguilar (Christopher); six great-grandchildren, Ethan Hulsey, Eloise Aguilar, Landon Hicks, Christopher Aguilar, Daniel Aguilar and Addie Hicks.
She is preceded in death by her husband, G.H. George, her sister Jacqeline Miller (Gerich), brother Gardner Gerich, her son-in-law Dan M. Bero, and her granddaughter Maggie S. Hicks.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 11, 2020