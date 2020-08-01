1/
Billy Richard Adams
Billy Richard Adams
Billy Richard Adams, age 89, of Cumming, died Monday, July 27, 2020.  He was preceded in death by his father and mother and two brothers. He retired from MARTA as a bus driver after 17 years of service. Billy was a Korean War veteran serving in The United States Marine Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Adams; children, Carolyn Miller (David), Brenda Gail Adams, James Michael Adams (Kyle); sister, Betty Louise Kinnard; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Friday, July 31, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Winters Chapel UMC Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family received friends at Ingram funeral home on Thursday and Friday before the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
August 1, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
