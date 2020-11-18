1/
"Chuck" Charles Alan Brown
Charles "Chuck" Alan Brown
Charles "Chuck" Alan Brown, 55, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 with his wife and family by his side. Chuck was a graduate of Forsyth County School in Cumming, GA and a 1987 graduate of Jacksonville State University where he received a BA of Science degree in Biology/Chemistry and Finance. While at JSU, he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was a member of the JSU Foundation Board od Directors and JSU School of Business Board of Visitors. He is survived by his wife, Lisa of 30 years and son, Chase and daughter-in-law, Chasley. Chuck was the beloved son of Vernon and Frankie Brown; brother to Tim (Tammy) Brown; brother-in-law to Mark Norris; sister-in-law Pam (Matt) Whisenhunt. He loved his nieces and nephews; Carey (Ben) Hornsby, Lindsey (Ryan) Caruthers, Ashley (Jake) Smith; Joseph (Jessica) Isbell, Tucker Norris, John Cole Norris, Oakley Norris; and his great niece and great nephews; Ruby Hornsby, Brenner Isbell and Wyatt Smith. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rebecca Kidd Presnell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the 12 Bushels, a food pantry which provides for local communities, 3504 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35769 or Shepherd's Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, AL 35951. Graveside Service was held at 2P.M. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, AL Online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 18, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudder Funeral Homes Inc
716 S Broad St
Scottsboro, AL 35768
(256) 259-6430
Memories & Condolences

