Charlotte Lee Okarmus
1941 - 2020
Charlotte Lee Okarmus, loving wife and mother of two children, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Charlotte was born on March 28, 1941, in Tampa, Fla., to Clifton and Virdeen McCurdy. She married James Okarmus on May 5, 1962 and they raised two daughters, Christine Lee and Paige Anne.
Charlotte loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.  She also enjoyed the beach and reading books.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, Clifton McCurdy, mother Virdeen McCurdy and brother Lee McCurdy. 
She is survived by her husband James Okarmus of Cumming; daughter and son-in-law Christine and Keith Spicer of Powder Springs, and daughter and son-in-law Paige and Tim Preece of Marietta; five grandchildren, Ryan Spicer, Derek Spicer, Amy Spicer, Emma Preece and Abigail Preece; one great-grandchild, Bentley Spicer. Brother and sister-in-law Tommy and Gail McCurdy of Gainesville, and sister-in-law Sheila McCurdy-Kight of Tampa, Fla.
A Celebration of Life service was held at the Cecil B. Day Chapel in Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the church.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Forsyth County News
July 22-23, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
Cecil B. Day Chapel in Perimeter Church
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
