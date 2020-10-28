1/
Charlotte Lou Guffey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Lou Guffey, age 80, of Cumming, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Charlotte was born in 1940 to the late Lewis and Roberta White.
In addition to her parents, she is preceeded in death by her siblings, Lewis White, Jr. and Maggie White; nephew Joe White and niece Kathy Vanmeter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy F. Guffey Jr.; children, Kenny (Karen) Adams and Amanda (Chris) Miller; sister, Ruby Vanmeter; grandchildren, Starr (John) Smallwood, Kyle (Randi-lea) Lightsey, Brian (Kandis) Lightsey, Justin Adams, Carson Adams and Mathew and Sean Miller; great-grandchildren, Emma and Brooks Smallwood, Parker and Reagan Lightsey and Emery and Brice Lightsey; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family received friends from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Murphy, N.C.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved