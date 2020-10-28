Charlotte Lou Guffey, age 80, of Cumming, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Charlotte was born in 1940 to the late Lewis and Roberta White.
In addition to her parents, she is preceeded in death by her siblings, Lewis White, Jr. and Maggie White; nephew Joe White and niece Kathy Vanmeter.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy F. Guffey Jr.; children, Kenny (Karen) Adams and Amanda (Chris) Miller; sister, Ruby Vanmeter; grandchildren, Starr (John) Smallwood, Kyle (Randi-lea) Lightsey, Brian (Kandis) Lightsey, Justin Adams, Carson Adams and Mathew and Sean Miller; great-grandchildren, Emma and Brooks Smallwood, Parker and Reagan Lightsey and Emery and Brice Lightsey; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family received friends from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Murphy, N.C.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
