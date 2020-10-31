Cindi Kay Lutz, age 68, of Cumming, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Doyle Lutz; father, John Robert Radcliff; and brother, Michael Robert Radcliff.
Cindi is survived by her son, Kevin Florea (Stephanie) of Cumming; mother, Virginia Louise Heartstedt of Cumming; sister, Bobbie Louise Radcliff of Villa Rica; brother, John Robert Radcliff (LaVerne) of Hiram; grandchildren, Michael and Peyton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Cindi was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Lunch Bunch Group. Her passions were crafting, quilting and gardening.
She enjoyed spending time with her cats, attending the Circleville Pumpkin Show and watching Ohio State football. She always put everyone first and loved giving to others.
Cindi lived her life giving all glory to God and was never unwavering in her faith.
Cindi's family received frienads from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. In addition to flowers the family appreciates donation made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church (pgchurch.org
) or the Scleroderma Foundation (srfcure.org/donate/
) in Cindi's memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 31, 2020