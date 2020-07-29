1/
David Ray Deal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, July 24, 2020, David Ray Deal of Sugar Hill, loving husband and devoted father of two daughters passed away at the age of 66. David was born on July 22, 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to parents, Ray and Bettie Deal. On Sept. 17, 1983, David married Leslie Foard Deal and they raised two daughters, Nicole and Amy. David had great love for the outdoors and he especially enjoyed hiking with his daughters and biking with his wife. He loved to host friends and family and was always the greatest source of entertainment at gatherings with his endless jokes and stories. Making people laugh and smile brought great joy to his life. David also had a passion for books, travel and music, which he enjoyed sharing with those around him.
David is preceded in death by his father, Ray Deal, nephew, Jeff Raughton, and brother in law, Larry Raughton. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Deal, his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Andrew Hubbard; his daughter and future son-in-law, Amy Deal and Desmond Bawl; his mother Bettie Deal; sister, Cathy Raughton; sister and brother-in-law, Lyn and Rip Jones; nephew and wife, Jason Jones and Jacqueline Cohen; mother-in-law, Ellyn Foard, sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Allyn Sell, niece and husband, Amanda and Devin Nothstine, and niece Lauren Sell, several cousins and his beloved Pug, Star.
A private memorial service for the family will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
July 29, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved