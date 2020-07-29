On Friday, July 24, 2020, David Ray Deal of Sugar Hill, loving husband and devoted father of two daughters passed away at the age of 66. David was born on July 22, 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to parents, Ray and Bettie Deal. On Sept. 17, 1983, David married Leslie Foard Deal and they raised two daughters, Nicole and Amy. David had great love for the outdoors and he especially enjoyed hiking with his daughters and biking with his wife. He loved to host friends and family and was always the greatest source of entertainment at gatherings with his endless jokes and stories. Making people laugh and smile brought great joy to his life. David also had a passion for books, travel and music, which he enjoyed sharing with those around him.
David is preceded in death by his father, Ray Deal, nephew, Jeff Raughton, and brother in law, Larry Raughton. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Deal, his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Andrew Hubbard; his daughter and future son-in-law, Amy Deal and Desmond Bawl; his mother Bettie Deal; sister, Cathy Raughton; sister and brother-in-law, Lyn and Rip Jones; nephew and wife, Jason Jones and Jacqueline Cohen; mother-in-law, Ellyn Foard, sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Allyn Sell, niece and husband, Amanda and Devin Nothstine, and niece Lauren Sell, several cousins and his beloved Pug, Star.
A private memorial service for the family will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
July 29, 2020