Delores Ann Payne
Delores Ann Payne, 59, of Cumming, died Oct. 12, 2020.
Her mother, Jerry Ann Chadwick; sister, Donna Lynn Nichelson; her father, Charles Coy Chadwick; and grandson, Tristan Anthony Payne.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Payne of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Shannon Payne of Cumming; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Terry Payne of Dawsonville; son and son-in-law, Michael Payne and Colby Hunter of Eatonton; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Rhonda Chadwick of Cumming; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Rhonda Chadwick of Cumming; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Suzanne Chadwick of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Cole, Mason and Gracelyn Payne, Makenzy Payne, Kennedy Hunter-Payne; other relatives also survive.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Pirkle officiating.
The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations were considered in memory of Delores Ann Payne to the American Heart Association or the Forsyth County Humane Society.
Ingram Funeral Home of Cumming was in charge of the arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 17, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
