Diane Bagwell Batchelor
Diane Bagwell Batchelor, 74, of Macon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Greenwood Baptist Church with the Revered Kim Washburn officiating. The family greeted friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service was held at Henderson-Stripling Cemetery.
Mrs. Batchelor was born in Cumming, Ga. to the late Reverend Haldene Bagwell and Catherine Holbrook Bagwell.
She retired from Vineville United Methodist Church. More recently, she was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.
She loved decorating cakes and used to own Diane's Place, where she catered many weddings.
Mrs. Batchelor is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward of Jones County; children, Ellen Vinson (Keith), Jason E. Batchelor (Jessica), Eric Batchelor all of Jones County; grandchildren, Kaley Vinson, Hagan Vinson, Pressley Vinson, Julie Batchelor, Landon Batchelor, Avy Batchelor and one grandchild on the way; sister, Pam Tallant (Wade) of Cumming; and brother, Lanier Bagwell (Diane) of Cumming.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 14, 2020