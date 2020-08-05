On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Dr. Abelardo Delgado, loving father and grandfather, passed away at age 83.
Dr. Delgado was born on July 2, 1937, in Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the University of Havana Medical School and was a practicing physician for over 35 years. He practiced general medicine at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, and served as medical director at Green Acres and Chaplinwood nursing homes in until his retirement in 1998.
He was married to Lidia Rosa Delgado for 53 years. Upon retirement in Milledgeville, they resided in Buford, and attended the First Baptist Church in Buford. Apart from his love of medicine, Dr. Delgado enjoyed traveling, playing chess and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Abelardo and Juana Delgado, his brother Adel, and his wife Lidia.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Richard Delgado (Shirley) of Suwanee, Raysa Delgado Abreu (Ron) of Cumming; four grandchildren, Catherine Beck (Tyler), Christina Waller (Michael), Amanda Delgado, Eric Delgado; sister, Adis Carrera and several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held for immediate family on Aug. 1 at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford. Dr. Delgado was an exemplary man who was both admired and loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
