1/
Dr. Abelardo Delgado
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Dr. Abelardo Delgado, loving father and grandfather, passed away at age 83.
Dr. Delgado was born on July 2, 1937, in Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the University of Havana Medical School and was a practicing physician for over 35 years. He practiced general medicine at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, and served as medical director at Green Acres and Chaplinwood nursing homes in until his retirement in 1998.
He was married to Lidia Rosa Delgado for 53 years. Upon retirement in Milledgeville, they resided in Buford, and attended the First Baptist Church in Buford. Apart from his love of medicine, Dr. Delgado enjoyed traveling, playing chess and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Abelardo and Juana Delgado, his brother Adel, and his wife Lidia.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Richard Delgado (Shirley) of Suwanee, Raysa Delgado Abreu (Ron) of Cumming; four grandchildren, Catherine Beck (Tyler), Christina Waller (Michael), Amanda Delgado, Eric Delgado; sister, Adis Carrera and several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held for immediate family on Aug. 1 at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford. Dr. Delgado was an exemplary man who was both admired and loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
August 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved