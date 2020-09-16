Edith Christina “Tina” Bradley

Edith Christina Bradley, "Tina," 80, of Duluth, Ga., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Byron Bradley, of 56 years; by sons, Scott Bradley (Betsy); Stephen Bradley (Lisa Ann); daughter, Lisa Culling; six grandchildren: Alyssa, Izabelle, Michael, Rebecca, Cameron and Emily. She's also survived by her dear sister, Pat Johnson.
Her sister, Teri Thuleen, preceded her in death.
Tina's favorite things were spending time with the love of her life, Byron, and connecting with family and friends in person, or by a simple phone call.
Tina loved annual trips to St. George Island, Fla., where she enjoyed uninterrupted time with her family.
Tina was a gifted knitter and blessed her family and friends with her hand-knitted blankets and scarves.
She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and was a wonderful cook. She was proud of her work as an Escrow Officer for many years.
Tina was a Stephen Minister for 27 years.
She and her dear friend, Doris Carlisle, pioneered the Stephen Ministry Program at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Tina also served as a teacher and trainer in that ministry. Once the program was well-established in her church, it was a natural step for her to be trained and commissioned as a Lay Pastor at age 66. This allowed her to serve communion to patients at Peachtree Christian Hospice.
She also served her church community as head of the Welcome Committee.
Tina cared for, taught, guided, counseled, loved and supported many people throughout her life. A beloved wife, mom, nana, sister, aunt and friend, Tina will be treasured and missed by all who knew her. We are grateful for her life of love, service and her remarkable legacy.
A private memorial service was held for the family on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, with a possible future service/celebration for all, TBD. A video of the service is posted at www.jcpcusa.org.
It would mean so much to Tina's family if instead of flowers, donations are made to support the two causes she was passionate about, Water at Work Ministry, P.O. Box 923053, Peachtree Corners, GA 30010 (wateratworkministry.org
) or Johns Creek Presbyterian Church Stephen Ministries, 10950 Bell Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30097.
