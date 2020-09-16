Elaine Bennett Pruitt, 70, of Buford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother; Mary Stewart D'Anna; father, Thomas Bennett; grandmother, Dora Stewart; and grandfather, W. T. Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rev. David Pruitt, Buford; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Kyle Conner, Buford; grandchildren, Alex Conner, Mollie Conner; uncle, Donald Steward, Buford; beloved first cousin, Tracy and Tim Burden, Monroe; brother-in-law, Mike and Teresa Pruitt, Cumming; sisters-in-law, Sandra Pruitt, Cumming, Janie and Robert Brooks, Dawsonville, Holly Odium, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Pruitt was born on Nov. 2, 1949 in Atlanta.
She was a 1967 graduate of Buford High School and also a 1979 graduate of Roswell Beauty College where she received a degree in cosmetology.
She was a member of the Island Ford Baptist Church and at one time was a Sunday School teacher for the senior adults.
She was the owner of Shear Creations Hair Salon for 41 years in Cumming.
Mrs. Pruitt was a loving wife, mother and Grammy. She will be greatly missed by her family and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie Stewart officiating.
Interment followed at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with the Rev. Wilson Pruitt officiating.
The family received friends from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
