1/1
Elaine Bennett Pruitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Bennett Pruitt, 70, of Buford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother; Mary Stewart D'Anna; father, Thomas Bennett; grandmother, Dora Stewart; and grandfather, W. T. Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rev. David Pruitt, Buford; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Kyle Conner, Buford; grandchildren, Alex Conner, Mollie Conner; uncle, Donald Steward, Buford; beloved first cousin, Tracy and Tim Burden, Monroe; brother-in-law, Mike and Teresa Pruitt, Cumming; sisters-in-law, Sandra Pruitt, Cumming, Janie and Robert Brooks, Dawsonville, Holly Odium, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Pruitt was born on Nov. 2, 1949 in Atlanta.
She was a 1967 graduate of Buford High School and also a 1979 graduate of Roswell Beauty College where she received a degree in cosmetology.
She was a member of the Island Ford Baptist Church and at one time was a Sunday School teacher for the senior adults.
She was the owner of Shear Creations Hair Salon for 41 years in Cumming.
Mrs. Pruitt was a loving wife, mother and Grammy. She will be greatly missed by her family and a host of friends.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie Stewart officiating.
Interment followed at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with the Rev. Wilson Pruitt officiating.
The family received friends from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved