Ella Jane Tidwell, 86, of Cumming passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Tidwell, and her daughter, Linda Baker.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Evans; sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Jamie Tidwell, Tony and Sherry Tidwell; daughter, Marie Evans; sisters, Bertha Lumpkin, Sally Lumpkin; brothers, Junior Payton, Clarence Payton; 11 grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit Baptist Church with Rev. Carrel Pruitt officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 7, 2020