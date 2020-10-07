1/
Ella Jane Tidwell
Ella Jane Tidwell, 86, of Cumming passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Tidwell, and her daughter, Linda Baker.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Evans; sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Jamie Tidwell, Tony and Sherry Tidwell; daughter, Marie Evans; sisters, Bertha Lumpkin, Sally Lumpkin; brothers, Junior Payton, Clarence Payton; 11 grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit Baptist Church with Rev. Carrel Pruitt officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Oct. 7, 2020


Published in Forsyth County News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Spirit Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
