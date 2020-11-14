Eva Marie Loveless
Eva lived her life for Jesus.
Her father was a Baptist Minister and they traveled spreading the word of God.
Eva, Paul (brother), Ruth (sister) played multiple instruments at the church events.
While in Arizona, she met and married Charles Loveless and a year later found herself the mother of twins.
Her whole life was dedicated to her family.
During her working career she worked as a bank loan officer, accountant and collection officer.
However, her main job was caring for her family and serving her church so faithfully.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. David Grubbs officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Nov. 14, 2020