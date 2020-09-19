1/
Evelyn Bettis Bagley
1927 - 2020
Evelyn Bettis Bagley, age 93, of Cumming, died on Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born in 1927, to the late, Carter Grady and Celia Bettis.
Evelyn was a member of Longstreet Baptist Church in Cumming.
She enjoyed working and tending to her yard.
Evelyn loved spending time with her family, who she adored. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Preston Bagley; son, Gary Preston Bagley; and siblings, Everette Bettis and Louise Reid.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Malcom Gayton; grandchildren, Chris Hudson, Matt Hudson, Jason (Kayla) Gayton, and Casey (Nicole) Gayton; great-grandchildren, Cameron Hudson, Cameron Dean Hudson, Bailey Hudson, Kylie Hudson, Blake Gayton and Mason Gayton; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 20, 2020 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with the Revs. Pete Martin and Doug Carnes officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Alpharetta, with Rev. Don Westray officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 19, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
