Evelyn M. Bailey, 99, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Snellville, died on Oct. 31, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel.

She is survived by her sons, Donald of Cumming and John of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey of LaGrange, Robin Traeger of Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Kyla and Jacob Bailey of Lagrange and Amelia Traeger of Lawrenceville.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that donations be made to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum where she was a long-time member, 1 Museum Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Forsyth County News

Nov. 7, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store