Frances Verniller Poss Day
Frances Verniller Poss Day, age 87, of Cumming, GA passed away Nov.19, 2020 with family at her side. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved quilting, dancing, and visiting with her friends at the Senior Center. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Kay & Wesley Smalley, of Cumming, GA, son & daughter-in-law, Mickey & Karen Day, of Marietta, GA, sister, Margie (Carl) Albertson, of Cumming, GA, grandchildren, Melissa (Jeremy) Combs, Candice (Jamie) Howard, John (Sara) Day, Jeni Day, great grandchildren, Jayden Combs, Michael Combs, Kayleigh Combs, Braden Day and Ansley Day. Funeral services were scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lamar Day officiating. Interment followed in Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends Saturday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of handling the arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 25, 2020