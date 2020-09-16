Helen Beatrice Collins Roper, age 90, passed away Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born Jan. 24, 1930 to the late Noah and Lorene Croy.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and The Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Morris Collins; second husband, John Ralph Roper; daughter, Janet Childers; and brother, Glen Croy.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and David Edwards; son-in-law, Tim Childers; sister-in-law, Hazel Croy; grandchildren, Corey and Julie Edwards, Ashley and James Cook and Justin and Jodi Childers; great-grandchildren, Mason Edwards, Kadence Cook, Annabell Cook and Collyns Childers; stepchildren, Johnny (Barbara) Roper, Sherry (Glenn) Anderson and Sonya (Mike) Johnson; a number of other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sept. 14 in the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Randy Richards and Jamie Sanford officiating.
Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
