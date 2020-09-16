1/
Helen Beatrice Collins Roper
Helen Beatrice Collins Roper, age 90, passed away Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born Jan. 24, 1930 to the late Noah and Lorene Croy.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and The Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Morris Collins; second husband, John Ralph Roper; daughter, Janet Childers; and brother, Glen Croy.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and David Edwards; son-in-law, Tim Childers; sister-in-law, Hazel Croy; grandchildren, Corey and Julie Edwards, Ashley and James Cook and Justin and Jodi Childers; great-grandchildren, Mason Edwards, Kadence Cook, Annabell Cook and Collyns Childers; stepchildren, Johnny (Barbara) Roper, Sherry (Glenn) Anderson and Sonya (Mike) Johnson; a number of other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sept. 14 in the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Randy Richards and Jamie Sanford officiating.
Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Sept. 16, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
